Residents of Kentucky attempting to file for unemployment benefits have hit a brick wall with the state’s phone and website.
Governor Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars to close dine-in services in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
The Governor also directed state officials to waive the mandatory one week waiting period for unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs because of the virus, but the phone lines have been down since Monday morning and the website is not functioning.
The Governor has acknowledged they are working to correct the problems with both the website and phone lines but did not provide a timetable.
As for now, many are facing the loss of their jobs and have no idea when they’re going to be able to apply for unemployment benefits.
The Governor is scheduled for a 5 p.m. news conference today (Tuesday) to address the Coronavirus and hopefully this issue.
