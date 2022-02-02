Lee County Extension Office Community Room 259 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville
Saturday, February 5 from 9:30 am–1 pm
Be part of the over 400 donors needed daily and donate blood. The need is greater than ever and local patients need blood for a variety of reasons including cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more. Kentucky Blood Center needs healthy donors to give. Local donors are the reason why Kentucky Blood Center can provide life-saving blood to more than 70 hospitals throughout the state.
Give blood and give love this February. Help save local lives at this upcoming blood drive. All donors will receive a limited-edition “Give Love” shirt.
