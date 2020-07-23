be

9:30AM:  

Commonwealth vs. Casey Gentry- pretrial- fleeing police on foot, giving officer false info, P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Jason Holman- arraignment- P.I., disorder. Conduct.

Commonwealth vs. Zachariah Dennis- pretrial- no tail lights, seatbelt, insurance card, insurance, fail to notify change of address. 

Commonwealth vs. Cordelia Smith- motion hr.

Commonwealth vs. Rachel Johnson- fail to dim lights, careless driving, DUI, no license

Commonwealth vs. Cassandra Mae Sawyer- review- suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Corina Hall- pretrial- fail to signal, careless driving, DUI

Commonwealth vs. Matthew Becknell- reveiw

Commonwealth vs. Hargis Barrett- status hearing- DUI, communication device violation

Commonwealth vs. James Angel- status hearing- DUI, no tail lights, no insurance, no motorcycle license

Commonwealth vs. Cheryl Lynch- review

Commonwealth vs. Kendra Neace- preliminary- promote contraband

Commonwealth vs. Bobby Newcomb- preliminary- unpaid support payments

Commonwealth vs. Ernie Shelton- trespass

Commonwealth vs. Michael Rapp- arraignment- criminal mischief

Commonwealth vs. Amanda Smith- arraignment- harassment

Commonwelath vs. James Kidd- pretrial- no seatbelt/plates/insurance/license

Commonwealth vs. Randy Riley- speeding, reckless driving, suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Logan Abercrombie- arraignment- no moped license

Commonwealth vs. Hobert Taylor- arraignment- suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Kimberly Campbell- arraignment- suspended license

10:30AM:

Commonwealth vs. James Cundiff- review

Commonwealth vs. Marsha Lynch- review

Commonwealth vs. Ricky Hobbs- pretrial- suspended license, no motorcycle license

Commonwealth vs. Holly Newman- review

Commonwealth vs. Cameron White- review

Commonwealth vs. Anna Gilbert- review

Commonwealth vs. Cassandra Watkins- review

Commonwealth vs. Brittany Barrett- review

Commonwealth vs. Christopher Cornett- pretrial- expired license

Commonwealth vs. Marlena Cochran- review

Commonwealth vs. Sheila Cornett- review

Commonwealth vs. Nicholas Drake- review

Commonwealth vs. Donald Wade- review

Commonwealth vs. Donald Gabbard- review

Commonwealth vs. Hannah Ingram- review

11:30AM:

Commonwealth vs. Candy Hartwell- pretrial- trespass

Commonwealth vs. Jessica Miracle- pretrial- theft

Commonwealth vs. Jack Chris Keller- pretrial- rear plates not lit, no/exp. plates, no registration, DUI, suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Vernon Goe- arraignment- DUI, suspended license, no seatbelt, careless driving, no insurance, no registration, no insurance, fail to transfer vehicle

Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shonda Tirey- arraignment- DUI, suspended license, no seatbelt, careless driving

01:30PM:

Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jeremy Edward Charles - preliminary- unlawful imprisonment, assault of a child/child abuse 4th degree, endangering the welfare of a child, wanton endangerment, domestic assault, terroristic threatening, menacing

Commonwealth vs. Michael Rapp- review- burglary, indecent exposure, resist arrest, wanton endanger. 

Commonwealth vs. Tommy Marshall- preliminary hearing- possession heroin

Commonwealth vs. Chad Caudill- preliminary- no insurance, DUI, carrying concealed weapon, possession of drugs

02:30PM:

Commonwealth vs. Michael Heath Lynch- other hearing

Commonwealth vs. Joshua Reed- arraignment- illegal take of deer/wild turkey

Commonwealth vs. Luke Phillips- pretrial- trespass

Commonwealth vs. Teresa Smith- pretrial- P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Daniel Goosey- pretrial- domestic assault

Commonwealth vs. James Turner- arraignment- P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Priscilla Thompson- pretrial- P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Pamela Bowman- pretrial- trespass

Commonwealth vs. Charles Keller- arraignment- reckless driving, DUI, disorderly conduct.

Commonwealth vs. Tonya Stamper- arraignment- theft

Commonwealth vs. Joshua Couch- arraignment- DUI, possession, no insurance

Commonwealth vs. Teresa Newton- DUI, no insurance, speeding, no license

03:30PM:

Commonwealth vs. Commonwealth vs. Liberty Stephen Bowman- sentencing

Commonwealth vs. Kimberly Campbell- arraignment- P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Deangel Napier- disorder conduct, menacing. 

Commonwealth vs. Justin Taulbee- arraignment- criminal mischief

Commonwealth vs. Samuel Thompson Jr- arraignment- domestic assault, menacing, resist arrest, assault of a child/child abuse 4th degree

Commonwealth vs. Leslie Benson- arraignment- parent/custodian send child to school

Commonwealth vs. James Mosley- pretrial- domestic assault

Commonwealth vs. Kelly Bowling- pretrial-  DUI

Commonwealth vs. Remington Capps- pretrial- speeding, no moped license

Commonwealth vs. Marvin Sparks- pretrial- speeding, no seatbelt

Commonwealth vs. Margie Combs- pretrial- speeding

Commonwealth vs. Cynthia Paige Ritchie- pretrial- speeding

Commonwealth vs. Carter Parsons- arraignment- speeding

