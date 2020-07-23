9:30AM:
Commonwealth vs. Casey Gentry- pretrial- fleeing police on foot, giving officer false info, P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Jason Holman- arraignment- P.I., disorder. Conduct.
Commonwealth vs. Zachariah Dennis- pretrial- no tail lights, seatbelt, insurance card, insurance, fail to notify change of address.
Commonwealth vs. Cordelia Smith- motion hr.
Commonwealth vs. Rachel Johnson- fail to dim lights, careless driving, DUI, no license
Commonwealth vs. Cassandra Mae Sawyer- review- suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Corina Hall- pretrial- fail to signal, careless driving, DUI
Commonwealth vs. Matthew Becknell- reveiw
Commonwealth vs. Hargis Barrett- status hearing- DUI, communication device violation
Commonwealth vs. James Angel- status hearing- DUI, no tail lights, no insurance, no motorcycle license
Commonwealth vs. Cheryl Lynch- review
Commonwealth vs. Kendra Neace- preliminary- promote contraband
Commonwealth vs. Bobby Newcomb- preliminary- unpaid support payments
Commonwealth vs. Ernie Shelton- trespass
Commonwealth vs. Michael Rapp- arraignment- criminal mischief
Commonwealth vs. Amanda Smith- arraignment- harassment
Commonwelath vs. James Kidd- pretrial- no seatbelt/plates/insurance/license
Commonwealth vs. Randy Riley- speeding, reckless driving, suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Logan Abercrombie- arraignment- no moped license
Commonwealth vs. Hobert Taylor- arraignment- suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Kimberly Campbell- arraignment- suspended license
10:30AM:
Commonwealth vs. James Cundiff- review
Commonwealth vs. Marsha Lynch- review
Commonwealth vs. Ricky Hobbs- pretrial- suspended license, no motorcycle license
Commonwealth vs. Holly Newman- review
Commonwealth vs. Cameron White- review
Commonwealth vs. Anna Gilbert- review
Commonwealth vs. Cassandra Watkins- review
Commonwealth vs. Brittany Barrett- review
Commonwealth vs. Christopher Cornett- pretrial- expired license
Commonwealth vs. Marlena Cochran- review
Commonwealth vs. Sheila Cornett- review
Commonwealth vs. Nicholas Drake- review
Commonwealth vs. Donald Wade- review
Commonwealth vs. Donald Gabbard- review
Commonwealth vs. Hannah Ingram- review
11:30AM:
Commonwealth vs. Candy Hartwell- pretrial- trespass
Commonwealth vs. Jessica Miracle- pretrial- theft
Commonwealth vs. Jack Chris Keller- pretrial- rear plates not lit, no/exp. plates, no registration, DUI, suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Vernon Goe- arraignment- DUI, suspended license, no seatbelt, careless driving, no insurance, no registration, no insurance, fail to transfer vehicle
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shonda Tirey- arraignment- DUI, suspended license, no seatbelt, careless driving
01:30PM:
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Jeremy Edward Charles - preliminary- unlawful imprisonment, assault of a child/child abuse 4th degree, endangering the welfare of a child, wanton endangerment, domestic assault, terroristic threatening, menacing
Commonwealth vs. Michael Rapp- review- burglary, indecent exposure, resist arrest, wanton endanger.
Commonwealth vs. Tommy Marshall- preliminary hearing- possession heroin
Commonwealth vs. Chad Caudill- preliminary- no insurance, DUI, carrying concealed weapon, possession of drugs
02:30PM:
Commonwealth vs. Michael Heath Lynch- other hearing
Commonwealth vs. Joshua Reed- arraignment- illegal take of deer/wild turkey
Commonwealth vs. Luke Phillips- pretrial- trespass
Commonwealth vs. Teresa Smith- pretrial- P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Daniel Goosey- pretrial- domestic assault
Commonwealth vs. James Turner- arraignment- P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Priscilla Thompson- pretrial- P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Pamela Bowman- pretrial- trespass
Commonwealth vs. Charles Keller- arraignment- reckless driving, DUI, disorderly conduct.
Commonwealth vs. Tonya Stamper- arraignment- theft
Commonwealth vs. Joshua Couch- arraignment- DUI, possession, no insurance
Commonwealth vs. Teresa Newton- DUI, no insurance, speeding, no license
03:30PM:
Commonwealth vs. Commonwealth vs. Liberty Stephen Bowman- sentencing
Commonwealth vs. Kimberly Campbell- arraignment- P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Deangel Napier- disorder conduct, menacing.
Commonwealth vs. Justin Taulbee- arraignment- criminal mischief
Commonwealth vs. Samuel Thompson Jr- arraignment- domestic assault, menacing, resist arrest, assault of a child/child abuse 4th degree
Commonwealth vs. Leslie Benson- arraignment- parent/custodian send child to school
Commonwealth vs. James Mosley- pretrial- domestic assault
Commonwealth vs. Kelly Bowling- pretrial- DUI
Commonwealth vs. Remington Capps- pretrial- speeding, no moped license
Commonwealth vs. Marvin Sparks- pretrial- speeding, no seatbelt
Commonwealth vs. Margie Combs- pretrial- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Cynthia Paige Ritchie- pretrial- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Carter Parsons- arraignment- speeding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.