Upcoming Beattyville Events Announced at April City Council Meeting

The April City Council meeting started with the traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance on Monday, April 10th.
DBA Executive Director, Teresa Mays, informed the Council of upcoming events happening in Beattyville this Summer. The annual Cruise-In will be happening every first Friday of the month from 6:30 to 8:30 starting in May till October. There will be music, vendors, food, and games.
Also, Mays spoke about the 3rd annual Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival that will be a two-day event on June 16-17, 2023. They are, also, looking for sponsors for the event. They have gold, silver, and bronze sponsors available. If interested, contact Teresa Mays at tmays@beattyville.org or 606-567-7703.
Two representatives from Nesbitt Engineering were next to address the Council. First, Paul Nesbitt, informed the Council that they are working on grants for the water tank rehab and water system repairs/improvements, and based on recent EPA requirements, the City will need to have all water pipes that contain any lead to be replaced as of June 2024. Contractors are, also, still waiting on paint for the Rock of Ages tank rehab. He, also, informed the Council that the relocation of the waterline on Hwy 11 is still approximately 3-4 months out.
Secondly, Jon Allen of Nesbitt Engineering, addressed the Council letting them know that they are applying for FEMA again for Wade Road, and they are working on EK Safe Funds for a generator for the water plant.
Mayor Scott Jackson, then, addressed the Council, saying that they have received the bids for the town square in order to begin construction. They will announce at a later date after the special session needed to award the best bid.
Next, Beattyville Police Chief Cody Sparks gave his March police report. He said that had received 67 calls, worked 4 accidents, served 31 citations, and made 24 arrests.
Ferrell Wise, Public Works Director, approached the Council next, giving his March report. He said that had received 102 work orders for March. Seventy-three work orders had been completed at the time of the Council meeting.
The Council went on to approve the March Meeting Minutes and the financial report before adjourning for April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.