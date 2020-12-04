Upcoming Blood Drive in Beattyville

Giving the gift of life just got more meaningful. Donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center is always good for the community, since blood donations stay local. Now, all donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning you may be able to help a neighbor battling COVID-19 with your donation.
Blood donors who regularly donate at local blood drives ensure that that blood is on the shelf in the hospitals for their neighbors who may need blood due to accidents, injuries and other surgeries and illnesses, including COVID-19.
Plasma derived from donations that test positive for the COVID-19 antibody could be designated as convalescent plasma and used to treat patients fighting COVID-19 in our area. In addition, those with positive test results may be contacted regarding future convalescent plasma donations by our team.
Donors at this upcoming KBC blood drive will also receive our limited-edition KBC winter hat!
Blood Drive location and date: Saturday, December 5 from 9:30 am–1:30 pm
Community Room Lee County Extension Office
at 257 Industrial Park Road Beattyville.
Blood donors must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
About Kentucky Blood Center- Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.