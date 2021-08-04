Upcoming Blood Drive in Beattyville
Saturday, August 7 from 9:30 am–1:30 pm Lee County Extension Office Community Room at 257 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org. As a thank you, KBC donors at this upcoming mobile will receive a limited-edition “Donate Y’all” hat (while supplies last) and will be entered to win the 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.
