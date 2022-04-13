Drivers who use KY 3332 (Pine Grove Road) in Lee County will need to plan for a longer drive beginning Monday, April 18.
In order to allow for contractors to install a new box culvert at Long Branch, and for other work associated with the reconstruction of KY 11, the road will be closed at the KY 11 intersection on that date. The closure is expected to last 30 days, but may be extended if inclement weather hampers the construction efforts.
Drivers can use KY 11 and Caudill Road as an alternate route while KY 3332 is closed. A signed detour will be posted.
Fewer than 250 vehicles use this section of KY 3332 each day. Work is progressing on a reconstructed KY 11 between the KY 587 intersection in Lee County and the KY 30 intersection in Owsley County. The project is nearly one-third complete and should be completed late next year
Drivers who use KY 52 on the east side of Tipton Ridge Mountain in Estill County should prepare for a week-long closure of the route for replacement of a failing drainage structure.
The road will be closed near milepoint 17.15 so a culvert can be replaced. The project will begin on April 25, and the work is expected to take a week to complete. The project location is just west (uphill) of the KY 975 (Fitchburg Road) and KY 1182 (Cobhill Road) intersection.
No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 1571 as an alternate route. Trucks or other vehicles unable to negotiate the one-lane railroad underpass in Ravenna can use KY 1645 to access KY 1571. Fitchburg and Cobhill traffic will be unable to turn right onto westbound KY 52. Those motorists will need to turn left and use KY 1571 to reach Ravenna and Irvine. Fewer than 150 vehicles use this section of KY 52 each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.