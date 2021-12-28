1/11/21 Commonwealth vs following:
Charles P Booth- status hearing- DUI, 2 counts endangering welfare of a child, open alcohol in vehicle, carrying weapon.
Stanley Couch II- status hearing- DUI, no insurance
James B Angel- pretrial- DUI, no tail lights, no motorcycle license
Joni M Baker- status hearing- DUI, possession drugs
Steven Helton- pretrial- DUI, reckless driving
John White- DUI
Cindy Allen-pretrial- 4 counts endangering welfare of a child
Christopher Combs- pretrial- DUI, DUI suspended license
Vernon R Goe- status hearing- DUI, no insurance, careless driving
1/14/21:
Regina Adkins vs Nathan Jaynes
Kevin W Mcintosh vs Rebecca L Mcintosh
Robert R Thomas vs Judy M Thomas
Angela J Broyles vs Thomas Broyles
Jonathan S Faulkner vs Rita K Faulkner
Eric Dalton Fox vs Caitlyn Judd
1/25/21 Commonwealth vs following
Jason Jewell- jury trial- DUI, disorder.conduct
Stanley Couch II- jury trial- DUI
Joni M Baker- jury trial- DUI
John White- jury trial- DUI
David Fox- jury trial- domestic assault
1/31/21 Commonwealth vs following
Whitney N Smith- jury trial- criminal abuse of a child under age of 12
