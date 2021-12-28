be

1/11/21 Commonwealth vs following: 

    Charles P Booth- status hearing- DUI, 2 counts endangering welfare of a child, open alcohol in vehicle, carrying weapon.

    Stanley Couch II- status hearing- DUI, no insurance

   James B Angel- pretrial- DUI, no tail lights, no motorcycle license

   Joni M Baker- status hearing- DUI, possession drugs

   Steven Helton- pretrial- DUI, reckless driving

   John White- DUI

  Cindy Allen-pretrial-  4 counts endangering welfare of a child

  Christopher Combs- pretrial- DUI, DUI suspended license

  Vernon R Goe- status hearing- DUI, no insurance, careless driving

 1/14/21:

   Regina Adkins vs Nathan Jaynes

  Kevin W Mcintosh vs Rebecca L Mcintosh

  Robert R Thomas vs Judy M Thomas

  Angela J Broyles vs Thomas Broyles

   Jonathan S Faulkner vs Rita K Faulkner

  Eric Dalton Fox vs Caitlyn Judd

1/25/21 Commonwealth vs following

  Jason Jewell- jury trial- DUI, disorder.conduct

  Stanley Couch II- jury trial- DUI

  Joni M Baker- jury trial- DUI

  John White- jury trial- DUI

  David Fox- jury trial- domestic assault

1/31/21 Commonwealth vs following

  Whitney N Smith- jury trial- criminal abuse of a child under age of 12

