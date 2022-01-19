2/1/22 Commonwealth vs the following:
Henry P Hobbs- status hearing
Heather R Estes- arraignment
Betty L York- arraignment
Mark A Risner- arraignment
Virginia Barker- arraignment
Dan Combs- arraignment
Charmagne Cox- arraignment
Barbara Watts- arraignment
Brenda Broughton- arraignment
Charles D Lykins- arraignment
Michael A Kline- arraignment
Phyllis A Gardiner- arraignment
Midland Funding vs Michelle Williams
Cavalry SPV LLC vs Jeffrey Pence & Teresa A Collier
Capital One vs Rebecca Collins
Bank of America vs Brian H Caudill
Estates of: Kenneth Snowden, Douglas G Phillips
2/9/22 The Commonwealth vs the following
Jason Michael Smith- pretrial, murder
Jaunita Mcguire- pretrial. Discharge firearm across public rd
Roland Roberts- pretrial, possession meth
Jennifer Farthing- pretrial, possession stolen items
Scotty Vance- pretrial, promote contraband
Camille Congleton- suppression hearing, DUI, possession meth.
2/9/21 Farm Bureau Bank vs Anna Coomer- Motion hr
US Bank National Assoc. vs Jeffrey Cornett
Josephine Slone vs Crystal Stone
Stella Chambers vs Eliza Tutt
Benjamin Stone vs Samantha Mcqueen
Rebecca Turner vs Gus Turner
Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose
Barbara Puckett vs Laura Osborne
2/18/21 The Commonwealth vs the following:
James Cornett- status hearing, 2 counts sexual abuse, 2 counts bribing witness, indecent exposure, promote sexual performance by child under 16 years age, promote sexual performance by child under 18 yrs age.
Christopher C Johnson- sentencing, criminal abuse of a child under age 12
Joseph Lennon- pretrial
Travis Barrett- review
Sandra Holiday- status hearing, theft by fail to dispute property
Reginald Grider- pretrial
Dominique Smith- pretrial
