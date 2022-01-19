     2/1/22 Commonwealth vs the following:

Henry P Hobbs- status hearing

Heather R Estes- arraignment

Betty L York- arraignment

Mark A Risner- arraignment

Virginia Barker- arraignment

Dan Combs- arraignment

Charmagne Cox- arraignment

Barbara Watts- arraignment

Brenda Broughton- arraignment

Charles D Lykins- arraignment

Michael A Kline- arraignment

Phyllis A Gardiner- arraignment

 Midland Funding vs Michelle Williams

Cavalry SPV LLC vs Jeffrey Pence & Teresa A Collier

Capital One vs Rebecca Collins

Bank of America vs Brian H Caudill

Estates of: Kenneth Snowden, Douglas G Phillips

    2/9/22 The Commonwealth vs the following 

Jason Michael Smith- pretrial, murder

Jaunita Mcguire- pretrial. Discharge firearm across public rd

Roland Roberts- pretrial, possession meth

Jennifer Farthing- pretrial, possession stolen items

Scotty Vance- pretrial, promote contraband

Camille Congleton- suppression hearing, DUI, possession meth. 

2/9/21 Farm Bureau Bank vs Anna Coomer- Motion hr 

US Bank National Assoc. vs Jeffrey Cornett

Josephine Slone vs Crystal Stone

Stella Chambers vs Eliza Tutt

Benjamin Stone vs Samantha Mcqueen

Rebecca Turner vs Gus Turner

Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose

Barbara Puckett vs Laura Osborne

      2/18/21 The Commonwealth vs the following: 

James Cornett- status hearing, 2 counts sexual abuse, 2 counts bribing witness, indecent exposure, promote sexual performance by child under 16 years age, promote sexual performance by child under 18 yrs age. 

Christopher C Johnson- sentencing, criminal abuse of a child under age 12

Joseph Lennon- pretrial

Travis Barrett- review

Sandra Holiday- status hearing, theft by fail to dispute property

Reginald Grider- pretrial

Dominique Smith- pretrial

Recommended for you