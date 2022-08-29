PUBLIC RECORD
9/7/22 9:30am Commonwealth vs Brandon Scott Webb- pretrial
Robyn Haynes vs Michael Smith- motion hr
Justin Phillips vs Amanda Phillips- motion hr
Commonwealth vs Christopher Bowling- pretrial
Edward Goosey Jr vs Wendell Childers- motion hr
MTAG AS C/F MGD KY LLC vs Michelle Small aka Grim
Citizens Bank of Jackson vs Portfolio Recovery
Atlas Energy vs KYTX Energy Inc
Ruby Kathleen Brandenburg vs Chyanda Mays- motion hr
Jason Alex. Cox vs Stephanie Nicole Cox- motion hr
Commonwealth vs Kenon Andrews- pretrial
Mary Mayes vs William Coomer- motion hr
Joyce Cole vs Harley Tipton- motion hr
Lora Evans vs Margaret Brown- motion hr
Oma Combs vs Cody Rose- motion hr
Rebecca Turner vs Gustavus Turner Jr- motion hr
Rhonda Bowman vs Melvin Morris- motion hr
Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose- motion hr
Nancy Turner vs Kimberly Shelton - motion hr
Nancy Turner vs David Dindal- motion hr
9/16/22 9:30am
Commonwealth vs the following:
Jamie Riddell- status hearing. Brandon S Webb- status hearing. Jamie Vires- enter plea. Adam Maggard- pretrial conference. Zach Bishop- status hearing. Destiny Downs- status hearing. Christopher Bowling- status hearing. Kyle Taulbee- motion hour- criminal abuse of child under age 12, fail to report child neglect/abuse. Jaunita Mcguire- pretrial. Edwards Michael- status hearing. Lance Young- status hearing. Blaine Williams- status hearing. Kenon Andrews- status hearing.
10/5/22 9:30am
Midland Credit Mgt vs David Frye- motion hour
Francis Gross vs Conley W Brandenburg- motion hr
10/18/22 9:30am
Commonwealth vs the following for pretrial conference- All charged w/ unlawful transaction w/ children 3rd degree: Leslie Benson, Steve Mcintosh, Jessica Estes, Mary Ratliff, John Thorpe, Gracie Marshall Hobbs, Pamela Johnson, Latoyia Rupard, Kimberly Robinson, Brittany Phillips.
Commonwealth vs Aaron Smith- Pretrial, endangering the welfare of a child.
10/20/22 9:00am
Randall Brandenburg vs Kristen Brandenburg- court trial
10/21/22 9:30am
Commonwealth vs the following:
Levontay Townes, Regina Grider, Sidney Deaton, Kyle Taulbee, Roland Roberts, Timothy Shuler, Wesley Justin Taulbee, Melvin Newton, Dillion Denk, William Kehler, Luke Phillips, Brandon Marlowe, Rico Penix, Richard Coker.
