4/15/22: The Commonwealth vs the following: Sarah Couch- pretrial, Travis Thorpe- to enter plea, Travis Barrett- sentencing, Reginald Grider- pretrial, Dominique Smith- pretrial, Jesse P Thacker- status hearing, Sidney Deaton- status hearing, Zacharus Bishop- status hearing, Carl Smith- status hearing, Logan Biggs- sentencing, Brian Hogan- review, Roland Roberts- status hearing, Kendell Towns- pretrial, Aaron Noland- pretrial, Tony Gibson- status hearing, Jeffrey Terry- status hearing, Jared Ross- pretrial, Williams Kehler- arraignment. Scotty Vance- status hearing. Luke Phillips- status hearing, Michael Edwards- status hearing.
4/19/22: Commonwealth vs the following: Williams Kehler- other. John Campbell- pretrial. Cindy Allen- pretrial, 4 counts endangering welfare of a child. Steve Mcintosh- pretrial. Mary Ratliff- pretrial. John T Campbell- pretrial. John Thorpe- pretrial. Hannah Mcintosh- pretrial. Michael Spencer- arraignment. Mary Bryant- arraignment. Tiffany Couch- pretrial, parent send child to school, 3rd offense.
Estate of Herman Griffin Sr. Lindsey Monjoy Cole vs Jesse Aaron Gillispie. Nettie Caudill vs Todd Davidson.
4/26/22: Commonwealth vs the following: Brent M Duncil- jury trial, domestic assault, dis conduct, menacing, criminal mischief, threatening, resist arrest, A.I., James B Angel- jury trial, Derek Brandenburg- jury trial, Clarence John Sipple- jury trial, fleeing scene of accident, Angel Sparks- jury trial, cruelty to animals 2nd degree.
Estate of Tina M Barrett.
5/4/22: Commonwealth vs the following: Jamie Riddell, Richard Spencer, Sarah Couch, Kendell Towns, Steven Thompson, Melvin South, Brandon Marlowe, Lance Young, Rico Penix, Richard Coker.
Cult Properties vs Bobby Haddix, Farm Bureau Bank vs Richard Spencer, Estate of Steven McDowell vs Harvey Pelfrey, Edward Goosey vs Kimberly Griffin, Robert R Thomas vs Judy M Thomas, Jesse Couch vs Hargis Barrett, Capitol One vs Jesse Smallwood, Mid South Capital vs Michelle Grimes, Josephine Slone vs Crystal Slone, Stella Chambers vs Eliza Tutt, Brandy Vanhoose vs Patrick Vanhoose.
5/16/22: Estate of Ricky Combs vs Three Forks Regional Jail.
6/8/22: The Commonwealth vs the following: Brandon Hogan, Anthony Lindon, Bart Patton, Joshua Phillips, Ashley Noble, Barry Land, Melissa Noe, Hannah Morgan Wilson, Amber Garrison, Jeremy D Damron, Sean Michael McClary, Tyler Andrew Stegeman, Paula Brinegar, Michael J Lewis, Alene Pac Bowling, Steven Halverson, Corey White, Ada Trent, Darrell Cole Butler Turner, Rachel Cole, James D Neal, Kyle D Crump, Tina Herald, Devin Sally, Sherry Stepp, Kristen Turner, William Addison.
6/8/22: Citizens Bank vs Larry Johnson, Benjamin Slone vs Samantha Mcqueen, Rebecca Turner vs Gus Turner, Rhonda Bowman vs Melvin Morris.
6/10/22: Ashley Nicole Wade vs Justin P Wade, Jeffrey Jackson vs Sarah Jackson.
*PUBLIC RECORD*
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.