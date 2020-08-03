01:00PM
Commonwealth vs. Curtis Phillips- review
Commonwealth vs. Cathy Cole- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Melvin Morris- pretrial
Commonwealth vs. Henry P Hobbs- status hearing- threatening
Commonwealth vs. Charles P Booth- pretrial- DUI, endangering welfare of a child (2 counts), possession of drugs, no insurance, no license, open alcohol in vehicle, carrying deadly weapon, no sea belts.
Commonwealth vs. Henry P Hobbs- status hearing- meaning, trespass
Commonwealth vs. Felecia Abner- pretrial- promote contraband
Commonwealth vs. James R Moore- pretrial
Commonwealth vs. Michelle Evans- pretrial
Commonwealth vs. Tasha Mcclees- pretrial- suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Rosemary Noble- pretrial- no moped license, P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Justin Bedel- pretrial- paraphernalia, P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Arthur Carter- review
Commonwealth vs. Branden L Tirey- review
Commonwealth vs. Jeremy Byrd- other- unpaid support payments
Commonwealth vs. Denvard Peters- review
Commonwealth vs. Lelia Colwell- pretrial- hinder prosecution
Commonwealth vs. Christina Gumm- pretrial
Commonwealth vs. Joseph Shelton- pretrial- trespass, menacing
Commonwealth vs. Donnie Hogan- pretrial- harassment
Commonwealth vs. William Kimelton- pretrial- domestic assault, A.I.
Commonwealth vs. Tonya R Metcalf- review
Commonwealth vs. Gary Allen- continued 1st appearance.
Commonwealth vs. Perry A Stamper- arraignment- suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Arched Hussein Saiyed- review
Commonwealth vs. Randy Stamper- pretrial- fleeing police, resist arrest, paraphernalia
Commonwealth vs. Scott Smith- arraignment- disorder conduct, trespass
Commonwealth vs. Curtis Cole- arraignment- disorder conduct, trespass
Commonwealth vs. Tyler K Gross- arraignment- menace, assault, disorder conduct
Commonwealth vs. Clinton Allen- arraignment- illegal take of deer/wild turkey, hunting/fish on private property w/out consent
Commonwealth vs. Oakley Calvin Allen- arraignment- illegal take of wild turkey/deer
Commonwealth vs. James Allen- arraignment- fishing w/out license or permit
Commonwealth vs. William Earl- DUI, prescription drug not in original container
Commonwealth vs. Johnathan Davis- pretrial- assault, threatening
Commonwealth vs. Aaron S Smith- arraignment- trespass
Commonwealth vs. Marty Robbin- arraignment- fishing without licenses or permit
Commonwealth vs. Dylan James Hobbs- arraignment- fishing w/out license/permit
Commonwealth vs. Teresa H Newton- arraignment- criminal mischief
Commonwealth vs. Jerome Angle- arraignment- DUI, reckless driving, suspended license, disorderly conduct
Commonwealth vs. Casey Gentry- arraignment- P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Nelson Stepp- arraignment- DUI, paraphernalia, no signal
Commonwealth vs. Kristie Gray- arraignment- P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Shawn Noble- arraignment- trespass, A.I.
Commonwealth vs. Jared L Bowling- arraignment- trespass
Commonwealth vs. Casey Spencer- trespass
Commonwealth vs. Alan Clemons- arraignment- dating assault
Commonwealth vs. Mariah Farthing- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Bradley T Stamper- pretrial- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Paul R Trippett- arraignment- speeding, careless driving, no seatbelt
Commonwealth vs. Megan L Wells- arraignment- no show
Commonwealth vs. Mariah Farthing- arraignment- no seat belts
Commonwealth vs. Nathan M Adams- arraignment- no seatbelt
Commonwealth vs. Michael Fox- arraignment- suspended license, no insurance/registration
Commonwealth vs. Betty I Holloway- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Tamara Evans- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Phillip Adkins- arraignment- suspended license, no plates
Commonwealth vs. Kimberly R Sizemore- arraignment- speeding 19mph over.
Commonwealth vs. Taylor R Jones- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Michael R Moore- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Stacy Peercy- arraignment- disregard stop light, suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Logan Abercrombie/Amanda/Renee- arraignment- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Kyle Jeremiah Taulbee- arraignment- disregard stop light
Commonwealth vs. William Kimelton- arraignment - speeding, no license, no insurance
Commonwealth vs. Harold D Sebastian- arraignment- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Jonathan Kuykendall- arraignment- speeding 18 mph over
Commonwealth Lisa S Rigdon- speeding 15 mph over
Commonwealth vs. James R Camp- no plates/registration/insurance
Commonwealth vs. Travis M Jewell- no registration
Commonwealth vs. Pamela P Fernandez- obstructed windshield, no insurance card
Commonwealth vs. Jai Cooper- non compliance tinting on vehicle, no registration, no insurance
Commonwealth vs. Daphne Marshall- arraignment- no registration/seatbelt/insurance
Commonwealth vs. Dewey Thorpe- arraignment- no insurance/registration
Commonwealth vs. Bonnie Spencer- arraignment- suspended license
Commonwealth vs. Tom Ross- arraignment- no seatbelt
Commonwealth vs. Donald Farler- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Cody Wilson- arraignment- no seatbelt
Commonwealth vs. Chancy Silcox- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Matthew Hager- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Troy Deaton- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Martin A Hobbs- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Agustus Wise- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Victor J Turner- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Derek Begley- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Crystal Russell- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Shane Cheyanne Sturgill- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Tony Poe- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. John Wesley Branham- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Jessica Dawn Smith- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Michael J Shelton- arraignment- DUI
Commonwealth vs. Shelby Warner- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Chancy Silcox- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Shawn Noble- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Jared Ross- arraignment
