Commonwealth vs. Curtis Phillips- review

Commonwealth vs. Cathy Cole- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Melvin Morris- pretrial

Commonwealth vs. Henry P Hobbs- status hearing- threatening

Commonwealth vs. Charles P Booth- pretrial- DUI, endangering welfare of a child (2 counts), possession of drugs, no insurance, no license, open alcohol in vehicle, carrying deadly weapon, no sea belts. 

Commonwealth vs. Henry P Hobbs- status hearing- meaning, trespass

Commonwealth vs. Felecia Abner- pretrial- promote contraband

Commonwealth vs. James R Moore- pretrial

Commonwealth vs. Michelle Evans- pretrial

Commonwealth vs. Tasha Mcclees- pretrial- suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Rosemary Noble- pretrial- no moped license, P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Justin Bedel- pretrial- paraphernalia, P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Arthur Carter- review

Commonwealth vs. Branden L Tirey- review

Commonwealth vs. Jeremy Byrd- other- unpaid support payments

Commonwealth vs. Denvard Peters- review

Commonwealth vs. Lelia Colwell- pretrial- hinder prosecution

Commonwealth vs. Christina Gumm- pretrial

Commonwealth vs. Joseph Shelton- pretrial- trespass, menacing

Commonwealth vs. Donnie Hogan- pretrial- harassment

Commonwealth vs. William Kimelton- pretrial- domestic assault, A.I.

Commonwealth vs. Tonya R Metcalf- review

Commonwealth vs. Gary Allen- continued 1st appearance. 

Commonwealth vs. Perry A Stamper- arraignment- suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Arched Hussein Saiyed- review

Commonwealth vs. Randy Stamper- pretrial- fleeing police, resist arrest, paraphernalia

Commonwealth vs. Scott Smith- arraignment- disorder conduct, trespass

Commonwealth vs. Curtis Cole- arraignment- disorder conduct, trespass

Commonwealth vs. Tyler K Gross- arraignment- menace, assault, disorder conduct

Commonwealth vs. Clinton Allen- arraignment- illegal take of deer/wild turkey, hunting/fish on private property w/out consent

Commonwealth vs. Oakley Calvin Allen- arraignment- illegal take of wild turkey/deer

Commonwealth vs. James Allen- arraignment- fishing w/out license or permit

Commonwealth vs. William Earl- DUI, prescription drug not in original container

Commonwealth vs. Johnathan Davis- pretrial- assault, threatening

Commonwealth vs. Aaron S Smith- arraignment- trespass

Commonwealth vs. Marty Robbin- arraignment- fishing without licenses or permit

Commonwealth vs. Dylan James Hobbs- arraignment- fishing w/out license/permit

Commonwealth vs. Teresa H Newton- arraignment- criminal mischief

Commonwealth vs. Jerome Angle- arraignment- DUI, reckless driving, suspended license, disorderly conduct

Commonwealth vs. Casey Gentry- arraignment- P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Nelson Stepp- arraignment- DUI, paraphernalia, no signal

Commonwealth vs. Kristie Gray- arraignment- P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Shawn Noble- arraignment- trespass, A.I.

Commonwealth vs. Jared L Bowling- arraignment- trespass

Commonwealth vs. Casey Spencer- trespass

Commonwealth vs. Alan Clemons- arraignment- dating assault

Commonwealth vs. Mariah Farthing- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Bradley T Stamper- pretrial- speeding 

Commonwealth vs. Paul R Trippett- arraignment- speeding, careless driving, no seatbelt

Commonwealth vs. Megan L Wells- arraignment- no show

Commonwealth vs. Mariah Farthing- arraignment- no seat belts

Commonwealth vs. Nathan M Adams- arraignment- no seatbelt

Commonwealth vs. Michael Fox- arraignment- suspended license, no insurance/registration

Commonwealth vs. Betty I Holloway- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Tamara Evans- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Phillip Adkins- arraignment- suspended license, no plates

Commonwealth vs. Kimberly R Sizemore- arraignment- speeding 19mph over. 

Commonwealth vs. Taylor R Jones- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Michael R Moore- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Stacy Peercy- arraignment- disregard stop light, suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Logan Abercrombie/Amanda/Renee- arraignment- speeding

Commonwealth vs. Kyle Jeremiah Taulbee- arraignment- disregard stop light

Commonwealth vs. William Kimelton- arraignment - speeding, no license, no insurance

Commonwealth vs. Harold D Sebastian- arraignment- speeding

Commonwealth vs. Jonathan Kuykendall- arraignment- speeding 18 mph over

Commonwealth Lisa S Rigdon- speeding 15 mph over

Commonwealth vs. James R Camp- no plates/registration/insurance

Commonwealth vs. Travis M Jewell- no registration

Commonwealth vs. Pamela P Fernandez- obstructed windshield, no insurance card

Commonwealth vs. Jai Cooper- non compliance tinting on vehicle, no registration, no insurance

Commonwealth vs. Daphne Marshall- arraignment- no registration/seatbelt/insurance

Commonwealth vs. Dewey Thorpe- arraignment- no insurance/registration

Commonwealth vs. Bonnie Spencer- arraignment- suspended license

Commonwealth vs. Tom Ross- arraignment- no seatbelt

Commonwealth vs. Donald Farler- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Cody Wilson- arraignment- no seatbelt

Commonwealth vs. Chancy Silcox- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Matthew Hager- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Troy Deaton- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Martin A Hobbs- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Agustus Wise- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Victor J Turner- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Derek Begley- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Crystal Russell- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Shane Cheyanne Sturgill- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Tony Poe- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. John Wesley Branham- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Jessica Dawn Smith- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Michael J Shelton- arraignment- DUI

Commonwealth vs. Shelby Warner- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Chancy Silcox- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Shawn Noble- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Jared Ross- arraignment

