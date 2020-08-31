be

09:00AM:

Commonwealth vs Cameron Mainous- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Rebecca Deaton- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Adam Davis- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. Aaron Evanoff- arraignment- no seatbelts

09:30AM:

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. vs. Brian Crowder

Commonwealth vs. Leonard Hornsby- status hearing- refuse to provide DNA sample

Commonwealth vs. James Scott Brandenburg- pretrial- suspended license, speeding

Commonwealth vs. Mary Robbins- arraignment- no fishing license

Commonwealth vs. Dylan James Hobbs- arraignment- no fishing license

Commonwealth vs. Dale R Peters- arraignment- A.I. 

Commonwealth vs. Tom Ross- arraignment- assault 4th degree child abuse

Commonwealth vs. Rodney Baker- arraignment- P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Vernon Goe- arraignment- no insurance/license/registration

Commonwealth vs. Terry Tipton Sr- arraignment- DUI suspended license

09:45AM:

Eastate of Wilma Seale- probate hearing

Estate of Johnny Ann Samples- motion hr.

Estate of Larry Joe Cook- motion hr.

Estate of Loretta Moore- motion hr.

Estate of Ethel Gladys Hill Walker- motion hr.

01:00PM:

Commonwealth vs. Leroy Shuler- pretrial-P.I.

Commonwealth vs. Anthony Scott Phillips- pretrial- possession

Commonwealth vs. Leroy Shuler- pretrial- A.I.

Commonwealth vs. William Kimelton- pretrial- assault domestic, A.I. 

Commonwealth vs. James S Brandenburg- pretrial- domestic assault, resist arrest, fleeing police

Commonwealth vs. Nelson Stepp- arraignment- paraphernalia

Commonwealth vs. John King- cont. 1st appearance- possession

Commonwealth vs. Brian Kendrick- arraignment- poaching

Commonwealth vs. Kourtney Beth Beer- speeding- arraignment

Commonwealth vs. John Edward Dunahoo- arraignment- speeding

Commonwealth vs. Latori Lea Thurman- arraignment- speeding

Commonwealth vs. Jacob Thomas Osborne- arraignment- speeding

Commonwealth vs. Marvin Jenkins- arraignment- speeding, no insurance/seat belts/license

Commonwealth vs. Tom Ross- arraignment- no seat belts/insurance 

Commonwealth vs. Lois Ann Noble- arraignment- 2 counts of booster seat violations

Commonwealth vs. Armenia Ericka Campbell Hughes- arraignment- speeding. 

