09:00AM:
Commonwealth vs Cameron Mainous- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Rebecca Deaton- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Adam Davis- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. Aaron Evanoff- arraignment- no seatbelts
09:30AM:
Portfolio Recovery Assoc. vs. Brian Crowder
Commonwealth vs. Leonard Hornsby- status hearing- refuse to provide DNA sample
Commonwealth vs. James Scott Brandenburg- pretrial- suspended license, speeding
Commonwealth vs. Mary Robbins- arraignment- no fishing license
Commonwealth vs. Dylan James Hobbs- arraignment- no fishing license
Commonwealth vs. Dale R Peters- arraignment- A.I.
Commonwealth vs. Tom Ross- arraignment- assault 4th degree child abuse
Commonwealth vs. Rodney Baker- arraignment- P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Vernon Goe- arraignment- no insurance/license/registration
Commonwealth vs. Terry Tipton Sr- arraignment- DUI suspended license
09:45AM:
Eastate of Wilma Seale- probate hearing
Estate of Johnny Ann Samples- motion hr.
Estate of Larry Joe Cook- motion hr.
Estate of Loretta Moore- motion hr.
Estate of Ethel Gladys Hill Walker- motion hr.
01:00PM:
Commonwealth vs. Leroy Shuler- pretrial-P.I.
Commonwealth vs. Anthony Scott Phillips- pretrial- possession
Commonwealth vs. Leroy Shuler- pretrial- A.I.
Commonwealth vs. William Kimelton- pretrial- assault domestic, A.I.
Commonwealth vs. James S Brandenburg- pretrial- domestic assault, resist arrest, fleeing police
Commonwealth vs. Nelson Stepp- arraignment- paraphernalia
Commonwealth vs. John King- cont. 1st appearance- possession
Commonwealth vs. Brian Kendrick- arraignment- poaching
Commonwealth vs. Kourtney Beth Beer- speeding- arraignment
Commonwealth vs. John Edward Dunahoo- arraignment- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Latori Lea Thurman- arraignment- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Jacob Thomas Osborne- arraignment- speeding
Commonwealth vs. Marvin Jenkins- arraignment- speeding, no insurance/seat belts/license
Commonwealth vs. Tom Ross- arraignment- no seat belts/insurance
Commonwealth vs. Lois Ann Noble- arraignment- 2 counts of booster seat violations
Commonwealth vs. Armenia Ericka Campbell Hughes- arraignment- speeding.
