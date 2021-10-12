be

10/19/21 District

Commonwealth vs the following: 

Austin J Simmons- show cause/payment

Leslie Benson- pretrial- unlawful transaction w/ child

Jerome Angel- review

Nicole Kauffmen- pretrial- domestic assault

Whitney Puckett- pretrial

Michael Brent Duncil- arraignment- domestic assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct, menacing, criminal mischief, threatening, resist arrest, A.I.

Alyssa Helton- pretrial- fail to send child to school

Jeffrey K Arnett- cont. appearance- speeding

Melvin Newton Jr- pretrial

Julie Dunaway vs Ronnie Keaton- domestic violence

Sierra Donathan vs Brett Robert L Abercrombie- other

Leisha Dawn Vanderpool vs Michael Harrison Vanderpool- domestic violence

Candice Duncil vs Michael Brent Duncil- domestic violence

10/15/21 Circuit 

Commonwealth vs the following: Kendell Towns- status hear.- trafficking synthetic drugs

Jarrod Bowling- status hear.- burglary

Jennifer Farthing- status hear.- possession stolen items

Aaron Noland- arraignment- possession meth

Steven Thompson- arraignment- trafficking meth

Tony Gibson- arraignment- theft 

Jaunita Mcguire- status hear.- discharge firearm across public rd

Jack Christopher Keller- status hear.- trafficking meth

Jason D Wilder- other

Adam Maggard- status hear.- Assault of officer

Bradley King- status hear.- assault of inmate

Billy Johnson- status hear.- trafficking meth

Dakota Johnson- revocation hear.

David Stepp- revocation hear.

Destiney Downs- status hear.- promote contraband

Jason M Smith- status hear.- murder

Brandy Crim- sentencing- burglary, P.I.

Brian Hogan- status hear.- burglary, P.I.

Melissa Roberts- status hear.

Brandon Stamper- revocation hear.- possession forged instrument

Shannon Parks- status hear.- possession stolen items

Randy Stamper- revocation hear.

George Harrison- status hear.- possession burglary tools

Ronald Wolford- status hear.- murder

Levontay Townes- status hear.- promote contraband

Jesse P Thacker- status hear.- possession stolen items

Jamie Vires- to enter plea- escape

Recommended for you