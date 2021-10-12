10/19/21 District
Commonwealth vs the following:
Austin J Simmons- show cause/payment
Leslie Benson- pretrial- unlawful transaction w/ child
Jerome Angel- review
Nicole Kauffmen- pretrial- domestic assault
Whitney Puckett- pretrial
Michael Brent Duncil- arraignment- domestic assault, strangulation, disorderly conduct, menacing, criminal mischief, threatening, resist arrest, A.I.
Alyssa Helton- pretrial- fail to send child to school
Jeffrey K Arnett- cont. appearance- speeding
Melvin Newton Jr- pretrial
Julie Dunaway vs Ronnie Keaton- domestic violence
Sierra Donathan vs Brett Robert L Abercrombie- other
Leisha Dawn Vanderpool vs Michael Harrison Vanderpool- domestic violence
Candice Duncil vs Michael Brent Duncil- domestic violence
10/15/21 Circuit
Commonwealth vs the following: Kendell Towns- status hear.- trafficking synthetic drugs
Jarrod Bowling- status hear.- burglary
Jennifer Farthing- status hear.- possession stolen items
Aaron Noland- arraignment- possession meth
Steven Thompson- arraignment- trafficking meth
Tony Gibson- arraignment- theft
Jaunita Mcguire- status hear.- discharge firearm across public rd
Jack Christopher Keller- status hear.- trafficking meth
Jason D Wilder- other
Adam Maggard- status hear.- Assault of officer
Bradley King- status hear.- assault of inmate
Billy Johnson- status hear.- trafficking meth
Dakota Johnson- revocation hear.
David Stepp- revocation hear.
Destiney Downs- status hear.- promote contraband
Jason M Smith- status hear.- murder
Brandy Crim- sentencing- burglary, P.I.
Brian Hogan- status hear.- burglary, P.I.
Melissa Roberts- status hear.
Brandon Stamper- revocation hear.- possession forged instrument
Shannon Parks- status hear.- possession stolen items
Randy Stamper- revocation hear.
George Harrison- status hear.- possession burglary tools
Ronald Wolford- status hear.- murder
Levontay Townes- status hear.- promote contraband
Jesse P Thacker- status hear.- possession stolen items
Jamie Vires- to enter plea- escape
