Drivers who use KY 1071 between KY 30 and the Jackson County line in Owsley County will need to find an alternate route during working hours Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 24-26. The road will be closed between Merida Smith Road (milepoint 0.310) and the KY 30 east intersection (milepoint 0.872) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
The closures are necessary for slide repairs within the limits of the project to relocate KY 30 between Travellers Rest in Owsley County and Tyner in Jackson County. This is in the area where the relocated KY 30 will cross KY 1071 via a new bridge.
KY 1071 is often used by drivers seeking a shortcut between Owsley and Lee counties, and Gray Hawk and McKee in Jackson County.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 30 and US 421 through Jackson County; or KY 30, KY 399, KY 587, and KY 3445 through Lee and Jackson counties; as alternate routes.
Approximately 325 vehicles use this section of KY 1071 each day. Due to staffing issues, the Junior Williamson Rest Area located at Exit 33 along the Mountain Parkway in Powell County will be closed during overnight hours from Friday, Jan. 14, until Wednesday, Jan. 26. The restrooms and other building facilities will be unavailable from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night during this time. The parking area will remain open for commercial vehicle drivers taking mandated breaks, and vending machines will be available, but the building will be closed.
Restrooms are available at nearby businesses that operate 24 hours per day.
