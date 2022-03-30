UPDATE AS OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30, 2022: Booneville City Council Member Facing Meth Charge

Betty Sebastian, Booneville City Council member was arrested in Clay County over the weekend.
It seems she was seen driving without wearing a seat belt, and arrest citation said the officer who stopped her described Sebastian as nervous.
The Officer wrote that Sebastian’s “story was not matching up” with what she previously said, so the officer asked to search her vehicle.
During the search, the Officer found a clear plastic baggy containing what was believed to be Meth. Court documents said the baggy was inside a cigarette pack.
Sebastian is, also, an employee of Lee County 911 Dispatch. She is presently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Sebastian is due in court April 4 for an Arraignment.
REMINDER: Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
