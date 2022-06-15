UPDATE: Earl Ray Shuler has been appointed interim superintendent effective July 1st. PENDING receipt of active superintendent certification and retirement clearance including daily wage threshold information. If this information cannot be produced by June 27, the board will consider other interims until Mr. Shuler can produce the information required.
Per the special LC School Board meeting of June 6th for an evaluation, Lee County Superintendent Wasson was voted out three to one by the current school board members. (Avis Thompson, Lamont Coldiron and Donald Barnes voting against renewal of Wasson’s contract and William Owens and Donald Napier voting in favor of renewal)
A closed meeting was held June 9th to discuss the search/hiring process of a new superintendent and to appoint an interim until then.
However, no interim was appointed and was to be pushed on to Tuesday’s meeting June 14th 6pm (after this week’s print deadline; further info/appointee can be found at thebeattyvilleenterprise.com Wednesday June 15th)
Along with voting on the superintendent contract, board chairman William Owens announced his intent to resign at the June 6th meeting. However, Owens or any other member must also give a resignation letter in order to fully resign.
This seemed to confuse some community members who have reached out to the Enterprise with questions, especially since Owens is filed to run for this November’s election for District 5’s board member seat, unopposed.
When we reached out to Shana Minter and Sarah Wasson Tuesday before going to print to further clarify Owen’s resignation, Minter stated via email that “No. He verbally expressed his intent to resign, but an elected official must submit a written letter of resignation which is to be accepted by the board. The written letter of resignation was never submitted.” They also stated they are unsure of his plans at this moment but further stated “any board member has the option of submitting a resignation at any time” and that Owens has not mentioned his intent to do so since the June 6th meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.