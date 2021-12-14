Candidates Filed as of Monday Dec. 13th for Lee Co.’s 2022 Election
· Magistrates:
Dist. 3 Greg (Buddy) Smallwood , Rodney Ross, Harvey Pelfrey.
Dist. 1 Timothy Brandenburg (Sr), Ronnie Begley.
Dist. 4 Benny (Sam) Todd, Dean Noe.
Dist. 2 Dennis Pelfrey.
·Contables: Dict. 2 Glenn Creech.
Dist. 3 Deven Arnold, Matt Lutes
· PVA: Elizabeth Roach.
· Coroner: Brian Wilson
· Jailer: Corbett Dunaway, Justin Shuler.
· Sheriff: Joseph C Lucas, Wendell Childers, Steven Shackleford.
· Judge Exec: Steve Mays, Earl R Shuler, Chuck Caudill
- City Council: Charlotte Hogan
Check back in next week’s Enterprise for new candidates!
Names Courtesy of Cassandra Shuler of LC Clerk’s Office
**Candidates who have filed online and not with the courthouse, please call our office at 606.464.2444 to have your name put on this list!**
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.