Candidates Filed as of Monday Dec. 13th for Lee Co.’s 2022 Election

· Magistrates: 

Dist. 3 Greg (Buddy) Smallwood , Rodney Ross, Harvey Pelfrey. 

Dist. 1 Timothy Brandenburg (Sr), Ronnie Begley. 

Dist. 4 Benny (Sam) Todd, Dean Noe. 

Dist. 2 Dennis Pelfrey. 

·Contables: Dict. 2 Glenn Creech. 

Dist. 3 Deven Arnold, Matt Lutes

· PVA: Elizabeth Roach. 

· Coroner: Brian Wilson

· Jailer: Corbett Dunaway, Justin Shuler.

· Sheriff: Joseph C Lucas, Wendell Childers, Steven Shackleford. 

· Judge Exec: Steve Mays, Earl R Shuler, Chuck Caudill 

- City Council: Charlotte Hogan

Check back in next week’s Enterprise for new candidates! 

Names Courtesy of Cassandra Shuler of LC Clerk’s Office

**Candidates who have filed online and not with the courthouse, please call our office at 606.464.2444 to have your name put on this list!**

