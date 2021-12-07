· Magistrates: Dist. 3 Rodney Ross, Harvey Pelfrey.
Dist. 1 Timothy Brandenburg (Sr), Ronnie P Begley.
Dist. 4 Dean Noe.
Dist. 2 Dennis Pelfrey.
·Contables: Dict. 2 Glenn Creech.
Dist. 3 Deven Arnold, Matt Lutes
· PVA: Elizabeth Roach.
· Coroner: Brian Wilson
· Jailer: Corbett Dunaway, Justin Shuler.
· Sheriff: Joseph C Lucas, Steven Shackleford.
· Judge Exec: Steve Mays, Earl R Shuler, Chuck Caudill
- City Council: Charlotte Hogan
Check back in next week’s
Enterprise for new candidates!
