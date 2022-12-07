Valerie Rose Phillips Thacker, daughter of the late Margaret Ellen Hammond and Billy Ray “Hubert” Phillips was born in Campton, Kentucky on September 24, 1964 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on December 1, 2022 at the age of 58 years, 2 months, and 7 days.
She leaves behind one son, Raymond Lee Brandenburg and wife Candice; five grandchildren, Desirae Jean, Devon Andrew, and Carmella Skyy Brandenburg, and Natalee Jane and Kamrynn Aydin Kilburn all of Delhi, Ohio; six brothers and sisters, Sharon Phillips Garrison of Dickson, Tennessee, Jo Ann Sharon and husband Ed of Richmond, Kentucky, John Phillips and wife Joann of Verona, Kentucky, Angela Phillips Parks of Richmond, Kentucky, Ruby Warren and husband Rodney of Independence, Kentucky, and Paul Allen Phillips and wife Deanna of Covington, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services held Dec. 4th, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial in White Ash Cemetery of White Ash Rd, Lee Co. KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
