Vanessa Marie Marshall (Hitchcock), age 67, passed away on August 9, 2021 at Kettering Medical Center surrounded by family.Vanessa was born in Paintsville, Kentucky and graduated from Lee County High School in Beattyville, Kentucky. After graduation, she moved to Warren County Ohio where she lived, worked, and retired.She is survived by children Michelle (Tim) Kleinberg, Heather Hitchcock, & Troy Byrd Jr. (Leigha); fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Linda Fox (Craig). She is predeceased by mother Lucille Neeley (Fox), father Loren Hitchcock, brothers Larry Treadway & Jimmy Fox.Vanessa will be remembered for her outgoing personality and sense of humor. In her spare time, she liked reading, watching old tv shows, listening to country music and collecting antiques & keepsakes.Most of all, Vanessa loved spending time with her family, friends & pets. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Graveside Service will be held on Saturday September 11, 2021, 10:30 am at The Fox- Dunaway Cemetery, Dunigan Branch Rd, Beattyville Kentucky.

