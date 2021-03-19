Lee County and Beattyville endured a historical flood this March and the area has been in recovery mode ever since.
We have complied images of both the flood and aftermath that we hope to share with you in the coming days in honor of those who have been working tirelessly to help restore the community through volunteering and donations.
THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS!!!! #leecountystrong
NOTE: Some images were given to us and taken from social media. If you would like credit for the images, feel free to contact us and we will happily credit it you.
