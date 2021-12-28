Vedis Darlene Todd Obituary

    Mrs. Vedis Darlene Todd, 54, of Beattyville, Ky., gained her angel wings on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky. with her family near, following a long illness.

    She was born August 10,1967 in Oneida, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Clay & Nadine Smith McIntosh. She was a homemaker. Though she was small in stature, she displayed a strength and fire that could not be matched. She loved her family fiercely and everyone knew it.

    She is survived by her & Michael Todd’s children: Mr. Steven Todd & wife Maggie, Mr. Jonathan Todd & wife Michelle & Mr. Justin Todd & daughter Ms. Kimberly Todd, her grandchildren: Eli, Evan, Lilah, Lily, Kyrie, Kainen, Hunter & Haven, sisters: Mrs. Vickie Wilson & husband Larry Joe, Mrs. Sharon Gayle Bray-Parker & husband Vernon, Mrs. Sandi Watson, brothers: Ricky, Randell & Ronald McIntosh. Also there are many nieces, nephews and friends that love her greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clay & Nadine McIntosh & sister: Sheila Ann Banks.

    Funeral services for Mrs. Todd were held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was Bro. Chuck Calvert. Burial followed at 2:00 p.m. at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

    The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Vedis Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you