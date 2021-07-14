Vernice Caudill, age 85, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington, KY.
Vernice was born June 7,1936 in Booneville, KY a son to the late Price and Elva (Reynolds) Caudill. He was a business owner for many years, and enjoyed dancing and spending time with family.
Vernice is survived by 1 son; Michael Caudill of Tyner, KY, 1 sister; Hazel Marcum of Booneville, KY, 1 grandson; Damon Caudill, 1grandaughter; Destiny Caudill, along with many other loving family members & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Cora (Herald) Caudill, and 3 brothers
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM and at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor David Combs officiating. Vernice will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in the Pebworth area in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
