Vernice Caudill, age 85, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington, KY. 

Vernice was born June 7,1936 in Booneville, KY a son to the late Price and Elva (Reynolds) Caudill. He was a business owner for many years, and enjoyed dancing and spending time with family. 

Vernice is survived by 1 son; Michael Caudill of Tyner, KY, 1 sister; Hazel Marcum of Booneville, KY, 1 grandson; Damon Caudill, 1grandaughter; Destiny Caudill, along with many other loving family members & friends. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Cora (Herald) Caudill, and 3 brothers 

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM and at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor David Combs officiating. Vernice will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in the Pebworth area in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

To plant a tree in memory of Vernice Caudill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you