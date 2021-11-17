On Friday November 12th, LCE staff and students lined up outside with American flags and signs to show support for our local Veterans. Participating Veterans drove through the loop of the parking lot and received certificates of appreciation.
Many signs were held up on behalf of former LCE staff member Heather Antle who passed earlier this year from complications with Covid. The Veteran’s Day program was Antle’s favorite event of the school year and this was the first time LCE would have to celebrate without her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.