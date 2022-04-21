Opinion/Editorial
The Kentucky General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 83, the Save Women’s Sports Act. The Family Foundation applauds the General Assembly for making Kentucky the 15th state to pass this common-sense law ensuring that female sports competitions, including in college, are reserved for females.
“Today is a great day for women and girls in Kentucky,” said David Walls, Executive Director of The Family Foundation. “Biology matters and female athletes deserve a fair and level playing field. As we have increasingly seen, when males are allowed to compete in girls’ sports, they take championships, recognition, and opportunities that belong to female athletes. Thankfully, with SB 83 becoming law, girls in Kentucky can know they have a fair opportunity to compete and take advantage of sports opportunities meant for them.”
“We commend the Kentucky General Assembly for taking action and siding with female athletes over radical gender ideology. Kentuckians will not soon forget that Gov. Beshear turned his back on girls in Kentucky,” Walls concluded.
Walls also expressed his thanks to Senator Robby Mills and Representative Ryan Dotson for their leadership as primary sponsors on this important legislation in the Kentucky Senate and House.
The need for the Save Women’s Sports Act, and the necessity of including college athletes, has been on full display as swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, recently won a NCAA Women's Swimming Championship, knocking a female to 2nd place. In addition, Riley Gaines, a University of Kentucky female swimmer also had her fifth-place trophy given to Lia Thomas after they tied during another NCAA championship race at the event. Riley was at the Kentucky Capitol today for the final vote in the Senate and spoke at a press conference with Sen. Mills after the vote. Watch the press conference here.
In protecting female athletes, Kentucky becomes the 15th state to pass the Save Women’s Sports Act since 2020 and joins South Dakota, Iowa, Utah, Oklahoma, and Arizona in passing the broadly supported law in 2022.
