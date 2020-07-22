Coronavirus has changed many aspects of life, including how people spend their downtime. Now more than ever, people are turning to streaming for entertainment, with sitcoms like “The Office” ranking high on viewers’ list of must-see TV. While viewership climbs, it’s important to remember that not every viewer has access to an internet connection that allows for adequate streaming.
HighSpeedInternet.net tracked the changing habits of viewers during COVID-19, and more specifically, how much more popular "The Office" has become as a result. The findings are surprising.
See how COVID-19 drastically altered streaming, and the US states best suited for the increase in internet usage: https://www.highspeedinternet.net/viewers-binge-the-office-amid-pandemic/
Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu were popular before the pandemic, but now, users are flocking to the sites in droves. Despite many countries easing their stay-at-home orders, the threat of the virus and restrictions like wearing a mask and maintaining six feet of personal space has many people opting for TV time indoors.
HighSpeedInternet.net utilized various points of data throughout this report to arrive at comparative conclusions, including data from Statista, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the FCC, among others.
# # #
About HighSpeedInternet.net
HighSpeedInternet.net is an online resource that informs consumers of the ever-changing internet landscape through comprehensive guides, fully-featured reviews, and the latest statistical reports. The digital foundation that upholds businesses, services, and lives these days practically necessitates an internet connection at all times – and choosing the best way to connect has never been more complex. Learn more at HighSpeedInternet.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.