Violet Kay Combs, age 77, widow of Paul Combs, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Laurel Heights Nursing home in London, KY, with her daughter, Kristi by her side.Kay was born May 11, 1942 in the Eversole Community located in Booneville, KY, a daughter to late Carl and Martha (Johnson) Steppe. She was a retired Administrative Secretary for the Owsley County Health Department where she retired in May of 1994. She was a graduate of Owsley County High School Class of 1960, and obtained her Associate’s Degree from the Louisville Business College. She was a member of the Booneville Presbyterian Church, the Owsley County Saddle Club, the Owsley County Sportsman Club, a member of the Kentucky Regional Area Development (KRAD) Board, the Secretary and Treasurer of the Owsley County Senior Citizens, a board member for Mountain Comprehensive Care, the Owsley County Extension Service, Owsley County Homemakers, Kentucky River District Board of Health, Owsley County Cancer Coalition, and the Booneville Presbyterian Women’s Outreach Program.
She enjoyed gardening, mowing, being outside, raising Brittany Spaniel Birddogs, volunteering at Church and the Owsley County Nursing Home, horseback riding, 4-wheeling, clogging, sang in the church choir, a great cook but couldn’t sew a button on a shirt. Later in life she enjoyed going to their home in Florida, and fishing with their friends Bob, Carolyn, Jr. and Helen, and somehow managed to work a few days in Bill’s law practice. She will be remembered for her best job ever……helping with the grandbabies.
They were her life. God knew that Paul and Kay had so much love to give he gave them twins; they never have to share just switched. She is survived by 1 daughter; Kristi (Bill) Meader of London, KY, 2 brothers in law Gene Moore, and Phillip (Debra) Combs both of Booneville, KY, 1 sister in law; Ruth Steppe of Kettering, OH, 2 Grandsons; Drew and Seth Meader, a host of special nephews, nieces, and cousins, a special care giver; Debbie Parker and the Laurel Heights Caring and Loving Staff along with a host of loving friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, her parents, 2 brothers; Carl and Frank Steppe, 4 sisters; Faye Hensley, Lexene Moore, Irene Green, and Lois Reynolds. Visitation held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Elder Stephen Jackson officiating. Burial next to her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in the Pebworth Community of Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Booneville Presbyterian Church Women’s Outreach Program. A donation box will be available at the Funeral Home during the visitation and service.
