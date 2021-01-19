Virginia Lee Spencer Phillips, the wife of Edward Phillips, Jr. of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Delmar and Mary Ellen Johnson Spencer, was born in Richmond, Indiana on December 14, 1944 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky on January 8, 2021 at the age of 76 years and 25 days. She attended the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church and was a former cook for Lee County Schools. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Phillips is survived by three sons, Tommy Phillips and wife Linda of Richmond, Kentucky, Kenneth Phillips and wife Billie, and Wayne Phillips and wife Kim all of Beattyville, Kentucky; five grandchildren J.T. Lear-Phillips of Richmond, Kentucky, Sarah H. Phillips, Karisa Phillips, Nate Phillips, and Emily Phillips all of Beattyville; four sisters and one brother, Louise Spencer Brandenburg of Beattyville, Troy Spencer of Indiana, Eula Jean Cooper of Michigan, and Helen Sparks and Katherine Spencer both of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Kaelin Phillips, and one brother, John Spencer. Private family services held prior to burial at Durbin Phillips Cemetery of Highway 399 Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
