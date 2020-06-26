Red River Economic Development (RRED), will host a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. eastern time, to discuss progress on their study examining the potential development of a destination resort and creating a regional marketing plan for the Red River Gorge area. This online meeting will be an opportunity to learn about the project’s progress and for interested individuals to ask questions of RRED’s consultants who are conducting the study. Information about the project and the virtual town hall meeting can be found at https://rrgresort.mysocialpinpoint.com/engage.
The website also offers interested persons the opportunity to submit ideas and opinions about tourism development in the Red River Gorge area and contains a survey for registering opinions about the Gorge and future growth.
This virtual town hall meeting is being hosted by RRED in lieu of a community workshop originally planned for Powell County High School in April. Due to COVID-19, the workshop had to be cancelled and RRED is now soliciting input through the dedicated website and this virtual town hall meeting.
Public input is an important part of RRED's planning process and interested persons (both area residents and visitors to the Gorge) are encouraged to participate in the survey and the June 30 town hall meeting.
Contact: davida@kychamber.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.