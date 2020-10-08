October 9, 2020 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November 3rd, 2020 General Election, You may go to Govoteky.gov or you can call the Clerk's office (464-4115) to request your ballot.
They are going to have 4 polling places on November 3rd. Any registered voter of Lee County can go to any of the 4 polling places and vote.They will be as follows: the Beattyville/Lee County Fire Department, the Lee County Extension office, the Beartrack Fire Department and the St Helens polling place. You can vote at the basement of the old library starting in October, but they don't have a date just yet, but they should be ready to go by October 15th.
The County Clerk's office will be open on the three Saturdays before the election, which will be October 17th, October 24th and October 31st 2020. Saturday voting will be 8:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.
If you have any questions you can call the Lee County Clerk's office at 606-464-4115 and they will answer all questions you may have.
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3rd, 2020 General Election was October 5th, 2020. The County Clerk's office will have voter registration cards at their office on the 1st floor of the courthouse.
