Wallace Hamilton, son of Gracie Young Hamilton and the late Conley Hamilton was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 6, 1947 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on June 3, 2020 at the age of 73 years and 28 days. Wallace is survived by his mother, Gracie; one son, Michael W. Hamilton of Nicholasville, Kentucky; six brothers and sisters, Jeri Deaton of Beattyville, Rita Funk, Larry Hamilton, Carol Jackson, Jane Jones all of Lexington, Kentucky and Joann Barnett of Beattyville; eleven grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Wallace was preceded in death by his father, Conley Hamilton. Visitation and service held June 6th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Beatty Place Cemetery of New Yellow Rock Rd. Lee Co. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
