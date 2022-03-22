Wallace McKinney, son of the late Hubert and Susie Griffin McKinney was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 21, 1949 and departed this life at his home in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky on March 15, 2022 at the age of 72 years, 7 months, and 22 days. He attended the Bible Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon.
Mr. McKinney is survived by two brothers, Wayne McKinney of Richmond, Indiana and Lee McKinney of Winchester, Kentucky; two special caregivers, Rebecca and Bobby Boreing of Mt. Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Ruby, Frances “Tom,” Gertrude, Wanda, and Lucille; and two brothers, Hubert, Jr. and Donnie.** Donations suggested to the Youth Haven Bible Camp, Beattyville, KY. **
Services held March 17-18 2022 at Bible Baptist Church of Mt Vernon and Bear Track Bible Church of Lee. William Owens, Travis Gilbert officiating. Burial Beatty Place Cemetery- New Yellow Rock Rd Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.