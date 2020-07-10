When seeking a job for post military life, Lon Kindler of Elizabethtown, sought a company similar to his life in the army. He held the rank of Command Sergeant Major for the last ten years and completed multiple combat tours in Afghanistan before turning his sights to a position with Walmart.
Kindler, who works at a supercenter in Louisville, is one of thousands of veterans who has found a home with Walmart since the company introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) in 2013, setting its goal of hiring 250,000 new veteran associates by 2020.
Today, Walmart announced it achieved the hiring goal with more than 265,000 veteran associate hires, including more than 5,300 in Indiana.
“I was drawn to Walmart because I’ve always been impressed by how they run their business,” said Kindler. “Walmart is a company that is designed a lot like the military with high expectations and standards. They also are such big supporters of the armed forces; it was a no brainer to join the team.”
“We’re proud of our ability to present opportunities to the talented service members who’ve honorably served our country,” said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs.
“This is such an important time for us,” he said. “Our company is committed to building relationships across this community to advance and improve both economic opportunity and overall well-being.
“As we look ahead, we will find new ways to help veterans and military spouses find meaningful futures through employment, entrepreneurship, learning, and health and wellness initiatives,” he added.
First announced on Memorial Day 2013, the VWHC’s initial goal was hiring 100,000 veterans by the end of 2018. Two years later, the company expanded that goal to 250,000 by the end of 2020.
On Veterans Day 2018, recognizing the need to broaden employment opportunities for military families, Walmart introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection. To date, the company has hired more than 31,000 associates and continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job.
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have a long history of supporting veterans, service members and their families. Since 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have invested more than $40 million in programs that support job training, education, and innovative public/private community-based initiatives for veterans and military families.
For more information about Walmart’s commitment to veterans, service members and military families, please visit: http://www.walmartcareerswithamission.com/ or http://corporate.walmart.com/global-responsibility/veterans-military-families/ and follow Walmart on Twitter @WalmartToday and @WalmartOrg.
###
--
