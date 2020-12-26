The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time of great need. Food insecurity continues plaguing families and individuals across the country, with an estimated 1 in 6 at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19. This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of 1 in 9 struggling with food insecurity, according to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. As a result, food banks and pantries are having difficulties keeping up with demand.
To help organizations meet the increased demand during the holidays and beyond, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.
“Giving is part of the Walmart DNA and we are proud of the strides we’ve made this year to help feed the people of the Commonwealth,” said Shelbyville Store Manager Jared Elkins. “It’s organizations like Dare to Care that really do the tough work and we are proud to support their efforts.”
For years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have supported hunger-relief organizations and this year is no different. Last year, in Kentucky, Walmart donated more than 9.83 million pounds of food to local food banks.
So far this year, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the U.S. have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief. Complemented by these efforts, Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers have raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.
In Kentucky we serve customers at 101 retail units and online through Walmart Grocery Pickup andWalmart.com. We are proud to employ close to 30,000 associates in Kentucky. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1.4 billion with Kentucky suppliers in fiscal year 2019, which supported over 52,000 supplier jobs.
With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.
Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By leaning in where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.
