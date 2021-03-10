Walton Ray Brandenburg, age 75, passed away March 4, 2021 at his residence on Sugar Camp following a long illness. He was born May 10th, 1946 in Lee Co., was the son of the late Patton and Madeline Mcintosh Brandenburg, the husband of Betty Angel Brandenburg and was a retired logger and farmer. He is survived by his loving wife; Betty Brandenburg of Booneville, one daughter Jean Ann Riley of Booneville, five grandchildren Tony Clemon Brandenburg of Jackson, Tabitha Brandenburg of Berea, Lisa Thomas and husband Josh of Booneville, Bobby Ray Riley and Sammy Riley and wife April all of Booneville, eleven great grandchildren, three sisters Stella Brandenburg of Beattyville, Cindy Caudill of Florida, Delta Lucas and husband Jim of Winchester, two brothers Troy Gene Brandenburg and wife Elaine and Lewis Brandenburg and wife Irene all of Beattyville, along with several relatives and friends.
He was priced in death by his parents Patton and Madeline Brandenburg, two sons Ray and Gregory Brandenburg and two brothers Ronnie and Edd Brandenburg. Graveside funeral services held Monday March 8th 2021 at Brandenburg family cemetery of Sugar Camp Booneville. James Morris officiating. Searcy and Strong in charge of arrangements.
