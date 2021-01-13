Wanda June Reece Prescott, daughter of the late Floyd and Cora Mae Tackett Reece was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 16, 1933 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on January 4, 2021 at the age of 87 years, 6 months and 19 days. She was a member of the Beattyville Baptist Church and a retired hair stylist. She leaves behind two daughters, Barbara Begley and husband John of Beattyville, Kentucky and Debbie Smyth and husband Larry of Ravenna, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Theresa Jones, Nicole Begley, Derek Begley, Shanna Kiner, Cretia Mainous, Chris Smyth, Neal Smyth, and Robert Smyth; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Elise Sparks of Richmond, Indiana, Claudetta Redmond, and Joyce Reece both of Frankfort, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert Smith; two sisters, Letha and Wilma Newman; and one brother, Eugene Reece. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chris Smyth, Neal Smyth, Robert Smyth, Derek Begley, David Addison, Dean Addison, and Tanner Thomas. Private family service held. Burial at Sparks Cemetery of Spencer Ridge Road of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
