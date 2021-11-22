Wanda Noland Johnson Bevel, the widow of Elroy Bevel and the daughter of the late Albert and Ida Johnson Noland was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 4, 1930 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky on November 17, 2021 at the age of 90 years, 11 months, and 13 days. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of the Mt. Olive Christian Church. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Experience Works as well as an office assistant for the Lee County Board of Education. Mrs. Bevel is survived by one son, Eddie Johnson of Winchester, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Hannah Roberts and husband Kyle also of Winchester, Matthew Johnson and wife Chasidy of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Christopher Johnson and wife Susan of Georgetown, Kentucky; many great and great-great grandchildren; special nieces and nephew, Teresa Brinegar, Kathy Day, and Kenny Noland; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Bevel was preceded in death by one son, Ernie Lee Johnson; and two brothers, Omer Noland and Glendon “Durb” Noland. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Owsley County Health Care Center. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Noland Cemetery account at Farmer’s State Bank. Services held Nov. 22nd 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
