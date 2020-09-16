Wanda (Ross) Seale, age 83, and widow of Earl Seale, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 10,2020, at Owsley County Healthcare Center in Booneville, KY. Wanda was born March 5, 1937 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Charlie and Susie (Hounshell) Ross. She was a loving mother, grandmother, homemaker, and most of all she loved the Lord as a licensed and ordained minister with the Seven Candles Pentecostal Church where she was a co-pastor with her husband Earl. She is survived by 1 daughter; Susan Barrett and Mark Edwards of Booneville, KY, 2 grandchildren; Hayley Jane Barrett of Catlettsburg, KY, and Michael Edward Paul Barrett of Booneville, KY, 1 great grandchild; Colton Barrett, a special niece and care giver Mary Lilly Seale, along with many other nieces, nephews, and loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 59 years Earl Seale, 4 brothers; Thomas, Brad, James and Bobby Ross, 1 sister; Gracie Ross Durbin. Funeral Services Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Visitatione Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Burial next to her husband in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit, www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

