Wanda Stewart, age 81, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, located in Lexington, KY. Wanda was born September 1, 1941 in Vincent, KY, a daughter to the late Charlie & Dorcus (Young) Price. She was a homemaker, and took great pride in tending to her home & family.
She is survived by 1 daughter; Theresa (Clayton) Turner of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Nellie Tincher of Jackson County, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Kenneth Stewart. Funeral Services held Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Rev. J. Jamison Brunk officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.