Warding off Financial Abuse this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021-- World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD)  was launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention  of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations. 

The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities around  the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older  persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and  demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect. 

According to research ifrom AIG Life & Retirement, almost half (47%) of  seniors 65 or older manage their finances—from paying bills to handling  investments —entirely on their own. As a result, many seniors leave  themselves at risk to financial abuse, whether through financial scams  perpetrated by strangers or financial exploitation conducted by family or  friends. With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every dayii, the number of people  living with cognitive decline is reaching unprecedented heights, leaving many  vulnerable to manipulation, deceit, and abuse. 

“Fear is a powerful motivator. Seniors have adopted valuable defense  mechanisms to shield themselves from strangers looking to take their hard earned savings,” said Michele Kryger, head of AIG’s Elder and Vulnerable  Client Care unit, among the first of its kind in the financial services industry.  “But when the financial abuser is someone who knows you—a friend, caretaker  or even a family member—then you need an additional line of defense: a  financial professional who can help safeguard your interests.” 

Given the difficult reality of cognitive decline, financial isolation comes with real  risks. Through building a system of checks and balances, seniors (together  with their families and financial advisors) can more effectively protect their  finances from exploitation, manipulation, or financial imprudence. Kryger  recommends: 

• Families should consider having conversations as early as possible and involve several parties to build an infrastructure of protection.  • Financial professionals can serve as an added line of defense, by acting  as an impartial third party, staying alert for red flags, facilitating family 

conversations, and using protective tools like trusted contact and power  of attorney. 

• Employers can educate employees and retirees to protect against the  threat. 

Some common types of elder financial exploitation to look out for include: IRS Impersonation Scams: calls from the IRS claiming that you will be  arrested if you don’t pay up on missing taxes. Keep in mind that  government agencies rarely call people. If they do it will be only after  sending you a letter first or calling you back. If the alleged government  agency calls and asks for sensitive personal information or a wire  transfer, it’s a scam. Also remember not to trust caller ID—scammers  can disguise their number.  

Robocalls and Unsolicited Phone Calls: According to the Federal  Communications Commission, there are nearly 2.4 billion robocalls  made every month. Today, phone calls can be digitized and routed from  anywhere in the world. Don’t give out personal information unless you  initiated the call. 

Lottery/Sweepstakes Scams: Seniors are made to believe that they  have won a lottery and need to pay a fee to collect their winnings. After  seniors send the money via prepaid debit card, electronic wire transfer,  money order or cash, they get 50-100 phone calls a day demanding  more money. 

Grandparent Scams: Imposters pretend to be your grandchild or an  authority figure holding your grandchild. They claim the grandchild is in  trouble and needs money to help with an emergency, tricking  grandparents to wire them money. Scammers say not to alert the  grandchild’s parents. Ask some simple questions that only your  grandchild would know the answer to. 

COVID-19 Scams: The Federal Trade Commission has sounded the  alarm on products falsely claiming to treat or prevent the novel  coronavirus, as well as fake charities. Be wary of alleged government  calls to set up COVID-19 tests and avoid phishing emails touting  vaccinations and home test kits. 

Kryger adds, “Whether a family lives close together or is scattered across the  country, staying in touch with an aging loved one can help prevent senior  isolation, reassure the senior that they can rely on family if they become  victimized by fraudsters, and help family members spot signs of cognitive  decline that can lead to financial abuse.”

 

 

