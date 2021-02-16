Warming Station in Lee County 2-16-21

Due to power outages in Lee County. The Lee County Emergency Management has set up a warming shelter at the Happy Top Community Center. Please, go there if need be till power is restored.
Due to power outages in Lee County. The Lee County Emergency Management has set up a warming shelter at the Happy Top Community Center. Please, go there if need be till power is restored.
We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.