On March 9th 2021, the Lee County School Board held their regular meeting at Central Office, starting at 6pm. All board members were in attendance. During the Celebrations segment, Superintendent Wasson recognized Lee County School District staff for flood relief efforts following devastating flooding that affected the county the first week in March. Staff have been involved in collecting/donating supplies, unloading delivery trucks, checking on students’ well-being, and other help wherever needed. They are to be commended for their efforts.
The District Finance Officer, presented the monthly Budget Report for review and approval. Mrs. Lucas reported general fund revenues of $428,911.99 and general fund expenditures of $499,336.93 for the month of February. Expenditures outpaced revenues due to a large KISTA payment of approximately $70,000 that was expected and had been budgeted. Otherwise, revenues and expenses were ordinary and expected.
Superintendent Wasson recommended continuation of in-person instruction four days per week and remote learning one day per week for students who choose to attend in-person. Virtual instruction will continue for students who chose this option. The plan has been working well, but the recent ice storm and devastating flooding have reduced the opportunities for in-person instruction.
The governor has suggested districts try to get students in person and even recommended putting them in “pods” or groups. We may start having some classes with students less than six feet apart, but all safety measures will still be observed, such as facing forward, wearing masks, etc. Communication will go to families explaining students may be positioned closer and classrooms may be a bit tighter.
