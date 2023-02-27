Water Rate Increase Discussed in February City Council Meeting

The Council changed up the routine in February by postponing the Council meeting to the 3rd week in the month due to illness and letting Police Chief Cody Sparks give his January police report before returning to duty.
Chief Sparks reported that the Beattyville Police Department received 85 calls, served 38 citations, made 20 arrests, and worked 2 accidents in January. He said that the police department has been busy relocating to City Hall where the Teleworks Hub used to be located and they should be settled in soon.
The Council, then, proceeded to approve the 2nd reading of the Tourism Joint Ordinance HB8. They went on to also approve the Resolutions for the Cleaner Water Funds. Next, Jon Allen of Nesbitt Engineering went on to inform the Council that Nesbitt Engineering recommends McGuire Iron for the Rock of Ages Tank. McGuire Iron is from South Dakota, but came in with the lowest bid of approximately $78,000. They received some bids from other states like Kentucky and Tennessee, but McGuire Iron had the lowest bid.
A Representative from KRADD was next to approach the Council with contracts concerning the Tank Rehab, Water Plant Improvement Project, and the Wastewater treatment rehab. The Council approved all three contracts. The Council went on to approve an updated City Officials form, the January Meeting Minutes, and the Financial Report.
The Council, then, went into discussion about raising the water rates. Mayor Scott Jackson informed the Council that chemicals have increased approximately $60,000, and due to other price increases like water line repairs, etc., a water rate increase is necessary. The Council tabled the discussion of the increase till next month once they calculate costs to determine a rate increase.
Lastly, Public Works Director Ferrell Wise addressed the Council and gave his January report. He said the Public Works had received 134 work orders in January and 92 had been completed at the time of the meeting. After Wise’s January report, the Council adjourned for February.
