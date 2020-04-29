Would somebody, anybody, please read the U.S. Constitution to Donald Trump and explain the three separate, but equal branches of government. Trump’s boast of “Total Authority” are nothing more than the idiotic ramblings of a megalomanic, obsessed with an exaggerated sense of self-importance and power. After living under the yoke of King George the III, our Founding Fathers were determined to craft a Constitution with the very radical idea of having a system of “checks and balances” a “separation of powers” so we could all be free of tyranny. I have one question for President Trump, who died and made you King...of anything?
Napoleon Bonaparte once said: “The fool has one great advantage over a man of sense; he is always satisfied with himself.” What a perfect description of Donald Trump. How many times have we heard him boast, like a bloated buffoon, that he knows more about the military, ISIS, nuclear weapons, forest fires, health care and even the weather (for crying out loud), than anyone. Now the self-professed “Chosen One”, the man who said, “I have a very good brain, and I have the very best words”, is tasked with leading the country in the middle of a catastrophic crisis, a global pandemic with life and death consequences!
But let’s be honest, Donald Trump doesn’t want to lead, for that requires way too much effort, too much responsibility, Trump only wants to control. So at a time when backhoes are digging mass graves in New York City, bodies are being stored in refrigerated trucks, hospitals are begging for cotton swaps, face masks and Coronavirus test kits, Donald Trump is busy placing the blame on State Governors from the White House Rose Garden. This rich pampered game show host is chomping at the bit, to be open for business again, even if it means sacrificing more American lives to the Gods on the Golden Alter of Capitalism, just to keep the temple flush with cash. Trump’s call to “LIBERATE, LIBERATE, LIBERATE” is the equivalent of shouting fire in a crowded theater.
Trump has said that we have the most expansive Coronavirus testing system anywhere in the world, and anyone that wants a test can get a test. Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz has even said, that Trump is the greatest testing President that God has ever created. Well dear readers, if that’s true, please call your Doctor and request to be tested for the Coronavirus and let me know how it goes. Right now the United States ranks 49th per capita with less than 1% of the population tested! John Deere has never made a manure spreader that worked as well or more efficiently than one Donald J. Trump.
There’s an old saying that goes, ‘if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.’ Krutika Kuppall, from John Hopkins Center for Health Security said, “It’s absolutely astounding, three and a 1/2 months into this outbreak, we are still talking about the basic issue of getting testing up and running.” So while I don’t blame Donald Trump for COVID-19, his denials, the blame games, the acute shortage of accurate testing which is critical to stopping an outbreak, the lack of preparedness and execution of a National plan by the Federal government are all failures in leadership by President Trump.
Alexander the Great once said, “Remember the conduct of each depends the fate of all.” Please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.