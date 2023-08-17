Congrats to Travis Watson of Beattyville, who swore into the KY Army National Guard at Knoxville MEPS last week. PVT Watson has locked in a $20k sign on bonus + Montgomery GI Bill + a $350 month kicker along with multiple other benefits and future promotions. To see if you have what it takes to become a US Soldier in the KY Army National Guard, contact SGT First Class Joseph Thorpe at 606.253.9659.
(Watson pictured center left)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.