      Last week, LCHS student (Senior) Zach Watterson became the Lee County Basketball all time leading scorer (boys or girls) during the Bobcat’s game against Morgan County. 

     He is less than 100 points shy of 3000 points for his career.  Thats pretty amazing, as only 38 players have scored 3000 points in their 

career, according to 

KHSAA. 

     In previous years, Hannah Kash became the all time leading 

scorer. Info via Coach Joshua Broadwell.

