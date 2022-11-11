LCHS senior Zach Watterson was recently honored as a member of the 1st Team Kentucky All State Golf Team for 2022 during a dinner banquet at the Champions Golf Course near Lexington. Zach Watterson, son of Matt Watterson and a senior at Lee County High rated 6th in points on the 10 golfer All State Team. Zach is a member of the Beattyville Country Club as well as Sag Hollow Golf Club in Booneville.
Zach has committed to play his collegiate golf for the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels. Pictured with Watterson is fellow team member Kylah Lunsford of Henry Clay High.
