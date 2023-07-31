The Beattyville Country Club hosted the Citizens Bank and Trust Invitational this weekend. The weekend consisted of a golf scramble on Friday, followed by two days of stroke play on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, 29 golfers competed in the golf scramble. The winning team at 15 under consisted of Justin Liesegang, Matt Watts, James Aardema, and Phillip Lane.
On Saturday and Sunday, 21 golfers competed in stroke play in three separate flights. On Saturday, each golfer played 18 holes to determine which flight they would be in. At the end of the day, there were five golfers in the Championship flight, ten golfers in the First flight, and six golfers in the Second flight.
Zach Watterson finished first in the championship flight. Tony Sizemore finished in second place. McKindrick Little, Jim Hall, and Jerimiah Havicus rounded out the rest of the top 5. Zach finished at 8 under par for the tournament, with Tony finishing at 2 under par.
The first flight consisted of ten golfers who were all within 5 strokes of the leader after Saturday. Kenny Brandenburg won the flight by one stroke, shooting a two day score of 151. Josh Broadwell and Justin Liesegang tied for second place, and Matt Watterson finished fourth. Josh Broadwell shot the low round of the flight with a 73.
The third flight had six golfers competing for the top four spots in the flight. Bryan Combs won Second Flight after defeating Caleb Gibson in a playoff hole. There were several skins won during the tournament. Tony Sizemore and Jerimiah Havicus won closest to the pin on Saturday. Bryan Combs won closest to the pin on Sunday. The Beattyville Country Club would like to thank Citizens Bank and Trust for sponsoring the invitational and making the event possible!
