Wavalene McIntosh, daughter of the late Elera Sparks and Edith Hatton Ashcraft was born on April 12, 1945 in Estill County, Kentucky and departed this life in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 11, 2022. Mrs. McIntosh is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey and wife Joy of Wellsville, Ohio and James and wife Joell of Brownsville, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Francesca, Brenton, Sondra, Brittney, Jamie, and Jarin; two great grandchildren, Vincent and Flynn James; fours sisters, Wanda Rodgers, Wilma Jean Spencer, Linda McIntosh, and Debra Hensley; and two brothers, Randall and Donald Sparks. Wavalene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Wesley Paul McIntosh; two sisters, Elaine McIntosh and Alma Tipton; and three brothers, Edward, Billy, and Ronald Sparks.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10 AM at Newnam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rock of Ages Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM.
